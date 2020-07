Как пахнет Леди Гага или новый аромат Valentino

#ValentinoVoceViva Vibrant, emotional, couture. @ladygaga is announced as the face of Valentino Voce Viva, the new fragrance welcoming a spirit of freedom and difference, ideals shared by both Gaga and Pierpaolo Piccioli.

A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino) on Jul 10, 2020 at 10:00am PDT