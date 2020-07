We’ve created some @maccosmetics styles with the new makeup, released in the recent free base game update ️ Share the style that best expresses your Sim using #MACxTheSims ! What better time than Pride Month to add some extra color to your look! #MACCosmetics #TheSims4 #TheSims

A post shared by The Sims (@thesims) on Jun 16, 2020 at 7:01am PDT