For years, Garnier has been committed to a journey towards sustainability. Now, we want to go further to shift the way the beauty industry operates with the launch of Green Beauty: a complete end-to-end approach to sustainability. We’ve set ourselves huge goals with the aim of transforming every stage of Garnier’s value chain and reducing our environmental impact across Plastic & Packaging, Product & Formula, Factories & Manufacturing, and Solidarity Sourcing. By 2025 we commit that: All products will be made with Zero Virgin Plastic All packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable All industrial sites will be Carbon Neutral We look forward to sharing our journey with you and making sustainable beauty accessible for all.

